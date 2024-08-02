Protest: Jigawa imposes curfew as fear rises

As the nationwide protest against hardship turned violent in Jigawa State amid fear of escalation, the state government has imposed 24 hours curfew on the…

As the nationwide protest against hardship turned violent in Jigawa State amid fear of escalation, the state government has imposed 24 hours curfew on the state.

The state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, who announced the curfew in a media broadcast, described the situation in the state as very unfortunate.

“The situation in which the peaceful demonstration turned violent characterized by destruction and looting is totally unaccepted and it is not in our culture. Therefore we will not allow it to continue unabated.

He said, “To ensure the return of peace and stability, we announced 24 hours curfew. However, for today, Friday, the curfew will be relaxed between 12:00 to 02:30pm to allow people to attend Friday mosque.

“Together with security agencies, we will continue to study the situation and take appropriate action to safeguard the life and property of people against miscreants and hoodlums across the state.”