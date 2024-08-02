✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

Protest: Jigawa imposes curfew as fear rises

As the nationwide protest against hardship turned violent in Jigawa State amid fear of escalation, the state government has imposed 24 hours curfew on the…

    By Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse

As the nationwide protest against hardship turned violent in Jigawa State amid fear of escalation, the state government has imposed 24 hours curfew on the state.

The state governor, Malam Umar Namadi, who announced the curfew in a media broadcast, described the situation in the state as very unfortunate.

“The situation in which the peaceful demonstration turned violent characterized by destruction and looting is totally unaccepted and it is not in our culture. Therefore we will not allow it to continue unabated.

He said, “To ensure the return of peace and stability, we announced 24 hours curfew. However, for today, Friday, the curfew will be relaxed between 12:00 to 02:30pm to allow people to attend Friday mosque.

“Together with security agencies, we will continue to study the situation and take appropriate action to safeguard the life and property of people against miscreants and hoodlums across the state.”

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories