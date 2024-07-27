Protest Isn’t The Answer, Minister Begs Youths

Minister of State Police Affairs, Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has appealed to Nigerian youths to ignore the proposed nationwide protests, arguing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

The statement reads in parts “:Dear young people of Nigeria, as one of your own, I am writing to appeal to your hearts, minds and conscience today.

“While I acknowledge the numerous evolving challenges that drive the desire to protest, the narratives accompanying the planned protest and its faceless nature resemble those that often lead to destruction and chaos, setting our nation back.

” I, therefore, implore you to exercise some patience in this pivotal process poised to birth a prosperous Nigeria of our dreams that we all collectively crave. Consider the power of peaceful engagement, dialogue and collaboration over protest and confrontation.

“While we have our roles to play collectively and as individuals in this critical era of Nation building, As you be aware Mr President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and his team are working hard to discharge their duty towards building a strong and prosperous future for us all. His commitment is absolute, and his policies are deliberate and well thought out. His love for the country cannot be questioned; soon enough, it will manifest in different areas of our lives.

“At the Ministry of Police Affairs, we have made our programs people-centric, and they primarily revolve around our dynamic youths while we strengthen communities, build resilience and help with sustainable coping Mechanisms. We have engaged youths and other members of local communities in multiple ongoing town halls, we feel the pulse, we have taken stock, and we have now developed a transformative roadmap for reforming the Nigeria Police Force.

“We are working to see to the emergence of a world-class Nigeria Police Force that is fit for the 21st Century, inclusive, community-based, intelligence-led, and technologically driven, while excelling in maintaining public safety, upholding the rule of law, and fostering community trust through transparent and accountable practices.

“We are making significant progress in expanding the human and technical capability of the NPF through emplacing the right frameworks and Policies.

“There is a commitment to recruiting over 30,000 young Nigerians into the Force annually over the next coming years, and the initial recruitment of 10,000 personnel for 2024 is already at an advanced stage. Welfare of our officers is undergoing review to boost officers’ morale, and you can attest that there is an increasing level of discipline and professionalism in the Force.

“We have also partnered with the Ministry of Youths to create a platform for robust engagement between the NPF and the youth and serve as a grievance reporting channel.

“We have strengthened the Police Public Complaint Committee and enhanced the response time of the Complaint Response Unit of the NPF, both key platforms for lodging complaints against police officers from members of the public. We are closely monitoring complaints and ensuring closure in all cases. We urge you to engage with this team for any complaints or challenges relating to the NPF.

“Yes, our nation is at a crossroads, and we need your energy, creativity, and passion to drive positive change. But let us work together to find solutions that uplift and unite us rather than tear us apart.

“Protests can easily be hijacked by criminal elements, leading to unintended consequences, causing harm to people and property and creating divisions that are difficult to heal.

“Instead, let us engage in constructive conversations, listen to each other’s perspectives, and work towards common goals.

“By our collective will and collaboration, we can build a Nigeria that we are all proud of, one that offers hope, opportunity, and justice for every citizen. God bless our youths,

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”