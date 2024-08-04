Protest: IPI Nigeria demands probe of attack on journalists

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IP Nigeria) has condemned the use of force by security operatives on journalists covering the nationwide…

The Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IP Nigeria) has condemned the use of force by security operatives on journalists covering the nationwide protests against economic hardship which began on Thursday.

On Saturday, the second day of the nationwide demonstration, protesters in Abuja had returned to the streets and assembled at Moshood Abiola Stadium with flags and placards.

But the policemen on ground at the stadium – which served as the protest venue – fired into air, released teargas and scared the protesters away.

Masked operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) were also seen at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in seven vehicles.

As the policemen arrested those on ground, other operatives shot at protesters and journalists who ran for cover.

The bullets pierced a car conveying journalists out of the location.

The IPI Nigeria, in a statement on Sunday, said the act was unacceptable and strongly condemnable.

Lamenting the incident, the institute said, “The shooting also appeared premeditated as the journalists were particularly targeted and shot twice within minutes.

“The security agencies knew where the journalists converged. Many of them wore vests, with the word PRESS boldly written on them. Many had cameras and drove vehicles with press written on them.

“Saturday’s shooting is even more worrisome as it came a day after the Chief of Defence Staff said on live television that journalists should stop giving protesters publicity.”

The IPI further demanded “an immediate investigation of the shooting incident at the stadium where journalists were targeted”, calling on authorities to identify and punish the security operatives involved.

It added that targeting journalists on duty was tantamount to taking a “wild shot at our democracy”, warning that

journalists must be allowed to carry out their job without any intimation.

“The media has a responsibility to cover the ongoing protests across the country, and journalists must be allowed to carry out their constitutionally mandated role without interference and intimidation by anyone.

“Targeting and shooting at journalists carrying out their lawful duties is tantamount to taking a wild shot at our democracy and it should be condemned by all.”