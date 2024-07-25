Protest: Institute of Peace Calls For Restraint

Ahead of the planned protests over hardship and widespread hunger, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has called for calm and restraint. Dr.…

Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that Civil Society Organizations, organizers, and other bodies involved should note that, “although the nation is facing hard times – a situation not unique to Nigeria, as the world at large is grappling with a global economic crisis – there is need for caution to avoid inflaming the already precarious situation.”

IPCR also asked Nigerians to avoid fanning the embers of disunity and disrupting the fragile peace currently being enjoyed amidst the insecurity in the country.

Ochogwu said the call became imperative as “protests at this time could jeopardize the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, saying hasty actions can have unintended consequences.

Highlighting the delicate nature of the current situation, the IPCR boss noted that any actions that could disrupt the peace would be counterproductive, especially when considered in the context of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He said, “Protests, while a fundamental right, can sometimes be counterproductive if not carefully considered. In this case, the Institute’s warning suggests that protests could disorganize the efforts aimed at addressing the nation’s challenges. By cautioning against fanning the ember of crisis and disunity, the Institute emphasizes the need for unity and collective effort in navigating these difficult times.

“In essence, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution is advocating for a thoughtful and strategic approach to addressing the nation’s challenges. By urging calm and restraint, the Institute encourages citizens to prioritize constructive engagement and collaboration, rather than resorting to actions that could undermine the fragile peace.

“This call to action is a reminder that, even in the face of adversity, careful consideration and strategic thinking are essential. By heeding the Institute’s warning, citizens can contribute to a more stable and peaceful environment, conducive to the success of President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.”