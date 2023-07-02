Protest in Omuo-Ekiti over relocation of FCE

Commercial activities and movement were paralyzed for several hours as locals protested the relocation of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti State. The…

Commercial activities and movement were paralyzed for several hours as locals protested the relocation of the Federal College of Education in Ekiti State.

The protesters, comprising youths, women and traditional rulers from Omuo-Ekiti on Saturday said the relocation from their community to Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State was an alleged injustice meted to them.

It will be recalled that the bill seeking the establishment of the Federal College of Education in Omuo Ekiti, was sponsored by the Senator Representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Senator Biodun Olujimi, and was passed by both chambers of the 9th National Assembly.

The protesters displayed placards such as: “On Omuo FCE we stand”, “No more No less”, “This injustice must be redressed”, “Return Our FCE to us”, “Don’t rub Peter to pay Paul”, “FCE belongs to Omuo Ekiti”, among others.

Travellers going to Abuja and those passing through the major highway in the town to Lagos, Ado Ekiti and neighbouring Ondo State, had a herculean time as the roads were barricaded.

Efforts by the Nigeria Police Force, the State Security Service and the other security agencies drafted to maintain law and order to prevail on the angry protesters to allow free flow of traffic, were rebuffed.

Earlier in the morning, the paramount ruler of the community, Oba Noah Omonigbehin, had directed that all markets, shops and other businesses must not open as a mark of protests for the alleged injustice brought on the community.

