Protest: How rioters destroyed where my grandfather worked – Sanusi

The 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Wednesday, lamented the destruction and looting of properties during the hunger protest in the state.

Sanusi spoke when he inspected the Kano Printing Press, NCC Digital Industrial Park and Barakat Stores which were among public and private properties attacked during the incident.

He accused the security of allowing the destruction to happen despite the notice sent beforehand.

He said his grandfather worked with the Kano printing press adding that “it is sad that a place like this is destroyed by their grandchildren”.

According to him, “As we used to say, whoever had a hand in this is an enemy of Kano and he is an enemy to its people.

“Before this happened, the security operatives were notified in writing that it is going to happen but instead of preventing it, it was allowed to happen”, he noted.

“We pray that God comes to the aid of these youth and whoever is behind it God will deal with them. We pray that we may not witness anything like this in the future”.

The Kano printing press was established in 1938 and has been serving the state since then.