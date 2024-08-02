Protest: Hoodlums engaged us in gunbattle in Abuja – Police

Hoodlums engaged policemen in a gun battle in the Lugbe area of Abuja during the first day of hunger protest, according to Police Commissioner in…

Hoodlums engaged policemen in a gun battle in the Lugbe area of Abuja during the first day of hunger protest, according to Police Commissioner in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Benneth Igweh.

Igweh, who stated this at the command headquarters on Friday, said the hoodlums took advantage of the protest to embark on massive robbery and assault.

According to him, the hoodlums, in large number, blocked the road at Federal Housing junction, and opened fire on the officers upon sighting them.

He said based on the incident, the command put across calls to medical personnel in and around the territory that victims of gunshot may approach them for treatment.

“In line with the compulsory treatment and care for Gunshot Act 2017, it is instructive to note that such patients come under medical emergencies that require urgent attention in order to save the life of the patient, and should be accorded all necessary medical assistance,” he said.

He, however, said the police division/formation within the jurisdiction of such hospital or health care facility should be informed to interview such patient so as to ascertain the person/roles in the prevailing security situation in the FCT.

The commissioner, therefore, warned unscrupulous elements who want to hide under the guise of protest to carry out heinous crimes such as armed robbery, shop breaking, rape, assault on innocent citizens and vandalization of public property to desist.

He said police and other security agents have been put on red alert to curtail such criminal, even as he called general public, especially youths, to be maintain law and order.