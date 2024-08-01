Protest: Heavy security in Abuja as banks, markets, offices shut down

There is heavy security presence in Abuja, the nation’s capital, following the nationwide protest against hardship.
Our correspondent, who drove round the city Thursday morning, saw police operatives and military personnel positioned at strategic places in and outside the city.
There was also heavy military presence at the Central Bank of Nigeria which had its gates closed.
- Police disperse youths attempting to break Kano store during protest
- Governor Namadi commissions N100m water project in Jigawa village
Other commercial banks within the city were also shut.
Many filling stations were shut except for those belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).
As of 10:30am when our reporter visited Wuse and Utako markets, they were shut, with security operatives stationed at the entrances.
Earlier, our reporter had visited the Bwari and Dutsen main markets, which were all closed to customers.
Our correspondent, however, reports that vehicles are plying the roads unhindered even though the roads are scanty.
A commercial motorists, Isiaka Raimi, said even though there was free movement, people were not on the streets, which make it impossible for them to continue to work.
He said it was also difficult for them to get fuel at the few NNPC stations opened.