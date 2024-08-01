Protest: Heavy security in Abuja as banks, markets, offices shut down

There is heavy security presence in Abuja, the nation’s capital, following the nationwide protest against hardship. Our correspondent, who drove round the city Thursday morning,…

Our correspondent, who drove round the city Thursday morning, saw police operatives and military personnel positioned at strategic places in and outside the city.

There was also heavy military presence at the Central Bank of Nigeria which had its gates closed.