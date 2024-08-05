✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Protest: Gun, other exhibits looted from court still missing –Kano Judiciary

The Public Relations Officer, Kano Courts, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, says that the committee set up to take inventory of the exhibits looted during the attack…

whatsapp image 2024 08 02 at 8.27.14 pm
    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

The Public Relations Officer, Kano Courts, Baba Jibo Ibrahim, says that the committee set up to take inventory of the exhibits looted during the attack on the State High Court has not recovered many exhibits including a gun.

The court spokesperson made this known while speaking to Daily Trust on Monday.

He said, “Up till this moment that we are taking, the statistics of the exhibits that have not been recovered are many including a gun. We are still compiling the list of the exhibits to take inventory.

“A committee has been set up to do that and they are still working to compile their report.”

Daily Trust reports that the looting exercise that marred the day one protest saw the destruction of many valuables at the Kano High Court sitting at Audu Bako Secretariat.

However, the police spokesman in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, urged the public to be vigilant, avoid mingling with the crowd and report any suspicious activity or persons that are not familiar to the police.

 

