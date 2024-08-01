✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Protest: Enugu PDP accuses APC, LP of plotting unrest

The Enugu State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP)…

    By Samuel Amah-Ugbor, Enugu

The Enugu State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP) of planning to incite instability under the guise of nationwide protests.

In a statement by its Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, on Wednesday, the PDP called on the Federal Government and security agencies to hold the APC and LP responsible for any disturbances in the state.

“These opposition leaders are concerned about Governor Peter Mbah’s rising popularity due to his developmental achievements over the past 14 months. They aim to use the protests to destabilize the state and retaliate for their 2023 electoral losses,” the statement said.

The PDP warned that these actions also aim to falsely portray Governor Mbah as opposing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

 

