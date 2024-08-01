Protest: Enugu PDP accuses APC, LP of plotting unrest

The Enugu State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP)…

In a statement by its Chairman, Hon. Augustine Nnamani, on Wednesday, the PDP called on the Federal Government and security agencies to hold the APC and LP responsible for any disturbances in the state.

“These opposition leaders are concerned about Governor Peter Mbah’s rising popularity due to his developmental achievements over the past 14 months. They aim to use the protests to destabilize the state and retaliate for their 2023 electoral losses,” the statement said.

The PDP warned that these actions also aim to falsely portray Governor Mbah as opposing President Bola Tinubu’s administration.