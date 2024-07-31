Protest: Don’t drag us to war, APC chieftain tells Kano residents

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Bala Aminu Ja’o’ji, has appealed to Kano residents not to participate in the upcoming nationwide…

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Bala Aminu Ja’o’ji, has appealed to Kano residents not to participate in the upcoming nationwide protest against hunger and hardship.

Daily Trust reports that the call is coming barely 24 hours to the commencement of the action.

At a press conference with APC faithful, women leaders and leaders of various committees in attendance, Ja’oji said registering worries about particular policies of any government is democratic, but planning to cause crisis of any nature should be condemned by right thinking citizens.

“Our many hardships did not start with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. While acknowledging the hardship being faced by Nigerians, President Tinubu assured that adjustment being made in some of his administration’s policies. As a listening leader, President Tinubu assured Nigerians that things will change for better.

“Peaceful and united Nigeria is always our hope and interest. Some African countries are still in crisis because of similar protests that were hijacked by hoodlums and unpatriotic elements. Let me share with you the bad experiences of some African countries, which started with ill-intentioned and ill-advised protests.

“Libya in 2011 protest caused civil war and instability, Somalia in 1991 protest led to inter-tribal wars and conflict, Democratic Republic of Congo in 1996 protest led to serious civil war with continued instability and in Sudan in 2020 violent protest led to violent face-off with security agencies and political repression.”

He added that also in “South Sudan in 2013 protest led to civil war and serious humanitarian crisis, Burkina Faso in 2014 protest caused serious political unrest and infiltration of terrorists. We commend our Immigration Agency for tightening our borders ahead of the planned protest and Mali in 2012 protests led to the military coup as many more groups took over the administration of their communities.

“Since Nigerians voiced out their worries, with the clear understanding that, this hardship did not start with this administration, President Tinubu has been meeting with stakeholders of the Nigerian project to chart a new course for an all-inclusive national development.

“Nigeria is the only country we have. As such we must all join hands together to promote its unity and peaceful coexistence. On behalf of all the people who gathered here, particularly our mothers and sisters, women, we are not supporting any protest at this critical period of national development and cohesion. With no clear cut organizers, it simply means there is hidden agenda. Which we totally reject.

“I met and discussed with many women groups on this planned protest. Their message is very clear, that, they are not part of it, they don’t support it and they warned their children not to support it. They need peaceful Nigeria at any cost.”

Daily Trust reports that in Kano while security outfits have demonstrated readiness to maintain a peaceful atmosphere before, during and after the protest, groups and individuals have been divided over the action.