Protest: Dawanau grain market recruits 800 security personnel in Kano

The management of the Dawanau International Grain Market in Dawakin Tofa LGA of Kano State has recruited over 800 additional security personnel.

The President of the market’s association, Alhaji Muntaka Isa, in a telephone interview on Monday, said the measure would effectively protect the market from vandalism and theft.

Isa said the market’s management was committed to continue its support for the security personnel deployed to protect public buildings against vandalism.

He urged the residents of the neighbouring communities to assist the security personnel by providing credible information on the movement of hoodlums.

City & Crime reports that the market faced threats from hoodlums from its neighbouring communities such as Kurnan Asabe and Bachirawa who attempted to forcefully enter and steal food items. (NAN)