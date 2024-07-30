Protest: Consider present volatility of Nigeria, Peace Corps begs organisers

The leadership of Peace Corps of Nigeria, has appealed to the organisers of the nationwide protest billed to hold between August 1 and 10, to…

The leadership of Peace Corps of Nigeria, has appealed to the organisers of the nationwide protest billed to hold between August 1 and 10, to consider the volatile nature of the nation before implementing their plans.

The Corps specifically said it is not oblivious of the biting economic reality in the country characterized by the growth in the poverty level of the populace which it said the effect is very visible for all to see.

Addressing journalists at Peace Corps headquarters in Abuja Tuesday evening, the National Commandant of the Corps, Dickson Akoh, said they are concerned about the likely aftermath of the proposed protest.

“The organisation acknowledges some of the overwhelming burning issues of concern that have negatively effected the lives of the people which forms the backbone of the proposed protest.

“The issues range from rising inflation, unemployment, hunger, insecurity and the general economic with adverse consequences on the lives of the people, the socio-economic and security of the nation.

“Most of these realities have more grave consequences on the average Nigerian, particularly the youth and women and are capable of compounding the already fragile security of the nation,” Akoh said.

According to him, the present situation of the country, can only be effectively resolved through a combination of short, medium and long-term measures under a rational system.

He called on the present administration being led by Tinubu to roll out feasible measures to intervene and arrest these vices upon which the idea of organising any protest was birthed.

Akoh added, “The Peace Corps of Nigeria, therefore, passionately appeals to all well meaning Nigerians, especially the youth, to exercise a little more patience and support Mr President to drive his programmes and policies for the ultimate benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“With the current state of the country it is equally expected that a more robust, sustainable and institutionalized approach be adopted by the government to ensure that the youths are meaningfully engaged in productive ventures to meet their various life demands which in turn mitigates the present economic and security challenges

“In more developed economies, concerted efforts are steadily made to pre-occupy the youths in productive ventures where they will be economically useful to themselves and the larger society.

“Premised on this, I urge the Federal Government to support genuine youth groups like the Peace Corps of Nigeria as a vehicle to effectively empower the youth.”