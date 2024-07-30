Protest: Conducting census key to addressing challenges – NPC Commissioner

A Federal Commissioner representing Kaduna State in the National Population Commission (NPC), Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, has said most of the initiatives taken by the current…

A Federal Commissioner representing Kaduna State in the National Population Commission (NPC), Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, has said most of the initiatives taken by the current administration can only be efficient with an accurate census figure.

Dogonbauchi in a statement issued by her on Tuesday said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration has done alot to improve the living conditions of the people of Nigeria within one year but the lack of an up-to-date census figures makes it difficult for the efforts to make the desired impact.

While calling on “youths to shelve the proposed strike and exercise patience and give the President a chance to address the issues that affect the nation”, she also appealed to the president to ensure that census is conducted with alacrity.

According to her, “For example, he (Tinubu) has strengthen security where about 4,600 hostages have been freed and over 7,000 terrorist and bandits arrested.

“He has also done alot in boosting agriculture through consumer credit scheme, agricultural mechanization and release of tons of grains for distribution.

“Why this not felt by the people is because of lack of census. We don’t have an accurate number of people in the country, the last census was done 18 years ago.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the president as matter of urgency for census to be conducted.

“The importance of census in economic growth and development cannot be overemphasized,” she said.