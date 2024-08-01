Protest: Calm in South East As Lagos, Abuja, Kano, others boil

The scheduled nationwide protest against hunger and rising cost of living is currently ongoing. Some Nigerians had scheduled the protest to call on President Bola…

The scheduled nationwide protest against hunger and rising cost of living is currently ongoing.

Some Nigerians had scheduled the protest to call on President Bola Tinubu-led government to look into their plight.

According to the organisers who tagged the demonstration #EndBadGovernance, it was supposed to hold simultaneously across the nation.

However, while there has been widespread demonstration across geopolitical zones, the South East region has been calm,

In Anambra State, although commercial banks, schools, and government offices were shut, some markets opened for business. In Onitsha, Awka, Nnewi, and Ekwulobia, traders went about their activities without disruption.

Restaurants and bars were filled with young persons who were discussing happenings in other parts of the country.

But despite the lack of participation in the nationwide protest, soldiers and police officers patrolled major cities, monitoring human and vehicular activities.

Like Anambra, banks, filling stations, school and other institutions were under lock and keys, but residents did not file out in protest. Abakiliki and its environs witnessed uneasy calm as vehicles were seen along the roads and streets.

The popular International Market and some private business individuals were open for business.

In Lagos, protesters trooped out as early as 7am to mobilise in different parts of the city. Although the court restricted them to Freedom Park, Ojota, the protesters assembled at Ikeja, Lekki, Ajah, Alimosho, among others.

At Alausa, the seat of power in Ikeja, the Divisional Police Officer tried to talk them into relocating to Ojota but the refused.

In Osun, protesters filed across streets in Osogbo, the state capital, as residents cheered them, With loud songs blaring from speakers, the protesters kept chanting anti-government slogans.

In Ekiti and Ogun, there were little or no demonstrations across the states as people went about their businesses.

Weighing in on the situation, Ogun Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said there was no cause for alarm.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr David Ojelabi, said this while addressing traders at Panseke market in Abeokuta on Thursday.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the protest, reports that the commandant and some Deputy Corps Commandant (DCCs) had earlier visited M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium and Kuto market, both in Abeokuta to monitor the situation.

Ojelabi said that NSCDC and other security agencies would work together to protect the protesters

Trading and other activities continued unabated in the market and other parts of the metropolis.

An Ogun High Court had, on Wednesday, ordered the sponsors of the protests to limit their activities to four locations in the state.

The court, presided over by Justice O. Ogunfowora, prohibited the protesters from protesting anywhere except at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta; Ansar-Ud-Deen Comprehensive High School, Ota; Remo Divisional High School, Sagamu and Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu-Ode.

In Ekiti, it was a peaceful atmosphere as many stayed indoor to spend time with their family members and loved ones.

Speaking on the development, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Adesola G. Adedayo, said Ekiti youth have said they were not protesting but supporting the government of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In Kwara, residents stayed away from Metropolitan Square, Ilorin, where the court restricted protesters to.

When Daily Trust visited the venue around 9am, on Thursday, Police officers and DSS officials who were on ground told our correspondent that they had not seen or heard from any of the organisers.

In Delta and Bayelsa, there were clashes by protesters and journalists were not spared.

In Edo, protesters assembled in some places to vent their anger over the economic situation.

However, things took a dramatic turn when resident vandalised a truck to loot bags of rice with the inscription “Edo state government food support programe”.

In a viral video, one of the residents was heard calling on others to partake in the loot. “Come and take rice. Our rice that the Edo government has been hiding from us. This is our time, come and grab yours said the fellow,” who had his hands full. The truck was parked in a warehouse at Urora axis, near Benin City.

Harvests of deaths

In Abuja, the protest started peacefully at the approved venue but the situation got out of control when mobs started assembling in different parts of the nation’s capital. Trouble started when they shouted down Minister of State for Youths Development, Ayodele Olawande.

Olawande had arrived at Eagles Square to address the protesters but faced a shout from the demonstrators who chanted “hunger dey” to prevent the minister from speaking.

However, after quelling the crowd, Olawande said he wasn’t attempting to shut down the protest, describing himself as a comrade who has attended between 100 and 500 protests.

Security forces tried to chase the protesters away from Eagle Square.

In another part of Abuja, hundreds of protesters marched from Maraba, Nyanya into Asokoro after outnumbering policemen and soldiers. The protesters who were mainly Okada riders defied teargas and gunshots as they trooped out in numbers.

Some kilometer from Asokoro, young took control of Zuba-Kuba expressway, restricting human and vehicular movements. Security operatives had a tough time controlling them as they returned to the roads after they were dislodged.

At least one of the youths who barricaded the road was gunned down in the ensuing confusion.

In neighbouring Niger State, at least six persons were shot dead by security operatives who were trying to restore calm.

The victims were said to have been killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge a group of protesters who mounted barricade on a section of Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Daily Trust had reported how passengers and motorists were trapped on the road for hours.

Some policemen who were around the barricade could not control the youths who outnumbered them. However, a reinforcement team was sent to the scene where pandemonium occurred.

In Katsina, aggrieved youths stormed the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari but did not gain access. However, they lit bonfire while expressing disapproval of the hardship in the land. They also marched to the Emir’s palace.

In Jigawa, aggrieved youths set the head office of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on fire and attacked houses of some politicians. They also looted government warehouse and destroyed facilities.

At least, two persons were reportedly killed in the violence.

In Kano, protesters breached security at Government House where Governor Abba Yusuf was to address them. They first lit bonfire in front of Government House before they tried to overpower security forces who forced them out with teargas and water canon.

Across the state, hoodlums had a field day vandalising government properties and breaking into warehouses and stores. A complex of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) which was set for commissioning was looted and torched. Among items looted were furniture, electronic gadgets.

There were also different reports of killings. The governor had to declare 24-hour curfew.

In Borno, four persons were shot dead at a filling station. The deaths were recorded after the government of Governor Babagana Zulum and security operatives agreed for a curfew following the negative trend of the protest.

In Yobe, curfew was declared in three LGAs, including Potiskum, were government properties were torched.

The Federal Government and leadership of security agencies have not reacted to the widespread violence that marred the protest.

Although the Tinubu administration had repeatedly warned that the protest could be hijacked by hoodlums.