Protest: Arrest over looting rises to 269 in Kano

The number of arrests made by police operatives in Kano in connection with the destruction of property and looting during the nationwide hardship protest in the state, has risen to 269 suspects.

According to the state Police Spokesperson, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the command has successfully apprehended some criminals who used the demonstration as a cover for their malicious activities.

He said these individuals engaged in acts of violence, destruction, looting, and causing harm to innocent civilians.

“In a swift and efficient response to these criminal activities, a total of 269 suspects responsible for destructions, looting, and instigating chaos under the guise of the nationwide protest were arrested with recovery from them many Jerricans of 25 Litres of Groundnut Oil, a large quantity of Stationeries, Foodstuffs, and other valuable properties.

“The suspects are currently cooling their feet at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and thereafter will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation,” he said.

Kiyawa added that more arrests and recoveries are in progress.

The Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba, reiterated that it is the prerogative of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to ensure the protection of lives and properties.

“Therefore, whoever tries to cause violence, destruction, looting of people’s and Government properties, and meddling of fake news to heat up the situation will be dealt with according to the law,” the CP said.

The CP further called on residents to strictly obey the 24-hour curfew imposed by the State Government as violations will not be tolerated.