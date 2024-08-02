Protest: Address the nation now, Obi tells Tinubu

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the nation to douse…

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address the nation to douse the tension in the land.

The protest, which held in over 25 states on Thursday, continued on Friday, with less violent incidents.

Reacting to the demands of the protesters from his home in Onitsha, Anambra State, Obi said the President ought to attend to the legitimate demands of the people.

Daily Trust reports that the protesters called on Tinubu to look into their plight and address the nationwide hardship.

Obi who also referenced the video showing he was in Abuja on day one of the protests he cannot be in Onitsha and Abuja atbhe same time.

“I am here in Onitsha; I can’t be here and be in Abuja,” Obi said in a statement Friday night signed by his spokesman, Yunusa Tanko.

On the demands of the protesters, Obi said they were legitimate but insisted they must be pursued within the law.

“My appeal is for the President to come out and address the nation, he is the one the people elected, holding their mandate, and he should not be using aides or appointees to reach the people at such critical times,” Obi said.

He also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the protest, as well as the injured and those who lost their property in the protest.