Protect your votes at all costs, Sokoto PDP tells members

The Sokoto state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members to do whatever they could to defend their votes during the rerun and governorship elections in the state.

The party made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday.

Addressing the members, the chairman of the party, Bello Goronyo, said they have lost confidence in the security agencies.

“I want you to come out and vote during the elections and after voting stay and protect your votes.

“Do anything you can to protect your votes. If anybody insult you, insult him back. If anybody beat you, beat him back,” he said.

However, in his remarks, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, urged the members to arrest and detain any person who attempts to distrupt the voting process during the election.

“I stand with the position of the party. I want you to come out and vote. After voting, wait and protect your vote. Make sure you protect it up to the collation centre.

“If anybody comes to disrupt the process arrest him, tie him up and detain him throughout the period the voting lasts,” he said.

The former Minister of Water Resources and one time deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Mukhtari Shehu Shagari, noted that the party was ready for the rerun because it was used to it, citing the 2019 rerun governorship election in the state.