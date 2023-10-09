Protect civil servants from politicians, perm-sec urges FG

The immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Malam Aliyu Ahmed, has urged the federal government to protect civil servants from political intrigues. Ahmed,…

The immediate past Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Malam Aliyu Ahmed, has urged the federal government to protect civil servants from political intrigues.

Ahmed, who made the appeal in a valedictory speech during his send-forth ceremony by staff of the ministry at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, on Friday night, said the prevailing situation was becoming worrisome.

According to him, when the situation is redressed, it will enable the civil servants to serve with focus, diligence and dedication.

The retiring permanent secretary said he attributed the successes he achieved to the cooperation and support he enjoyed from the management staff of the ministry.

While thanking the staff for their support, he commended the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, for hitting the ground running towards the realization of the renewed Hope Agenda of the President Tinubu administration.

In his remarks, the minister appreciated Ahmed for having successfully managed critical and sensitive positions in government, describing his expertise as a novelty.

