Proposed Tax Reform Bill: IYPF Urges Igbo Businesses to Relocate to South-East

The Igbo Youth Progressive Forum (IYPF) has called on Igbo business leaders to take deliberate steps to promote regional empowerment and self-sufficiency in the South-East region.

In a press release signed by Comrade Victor Onuoha Ukeh, National President of IYPF, the group urged business leaders to relocate their corporate headquarters to the South-East region, ensuring that taxes generated from their businesses directly benefit the infrastructural, educational, and social development of the region.

The group also called on importers and exporters in the South-East to direct their shipping containers to the Onitsha River Port, rather than distant ports such as Lagos.

SPONSOR AD

This move, the group said is expected to increase local commerce, create jobs, stimulate infrastructure development, and reduce logistical bottlenecks.

The group emphasized the need for economic realignment in the region, particularly in light of the proposed tax reform bill that prioritises revenue allocation based on derivation and local consumption.

“The time for passivity has passed. The Igbos are not and will never be second-class citizens in Nigeria. As an industrious people who have excelled in commerce, science, and technology, we must take deliberate actions to shape our economic destiny.

“This realignment of resources and wealth is essential not only to the South-East but to the survival of our cultural heritage and dignity. It is imperative that we create a thriving economic hub in our homeland to rival any other in Africa, and this can only be achieved through collective effort and strategic collaboration.”

The IYPF also urged South-East state governments to establish incentives for businesses that choose to establish headquarters within the region, streamline regulations, improve security, and provide tax relief for newly relocated businesses.

“It is only through deliberate actions that we can remedy years of neglect and disenfranchisement. We must rewrite the economic narrative of our people, ensuring that Igbo states receive a proportionate share of our contributions to Nigeria’s economy.

“The South-East must now assert itself as an indispensable economic bloc within the Nigerian federation. As we embark on this collective journey, we remain resolute in our determination to uplift Igbo land to unparalleled economic heights. Our strength lies in our unity, creativity, and resilience.

“This is not just a call to action, it is a historic opportunity to shape the future of Igbo land. Together, let us demonstrate to the world that the South-East is a beacon of innovation, prosperity, and progress.”