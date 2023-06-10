PROMO! PROMO!! PROMO!!! PROPERTY FOR SALE

PROMO! PROMO!! PROMO!!! SME Property and Business Ltd is offering a promo sale of two sets of one-storey buildings comprising 8 flats of 3 bedrooms…

SME Property and Business Ltd is offering a promo sale of two sets of one-storey buildings comprising 8 flats of 3 bedrooms each, located at one man village behind Bovas filling station Karu, Nasarawa State.

The property is registered with the State Government and is nearing completion also attached to the property is a plot of land.

The price is 58 Million Naira net.

Call; 07038365006

Kindly note that this offer is available for serious property investors with cash.

Signed; Barr. Kelechi Francis

Director, SME Property and Business Ltd

[email protected]

