OPAY: Scholarship
News | Top Story

Prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, dies in Jos

whatsapp image 2025 03 06 at 2.37.22 pm
    By Ado Abubakar Musa
 The Deputy National Chairman of the Ulama Council of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, has passed away. 
 According to the Publicity Secretary of JIBWIS, Hon. Ahmad Ashiru, who confirmed the death to Daily Trust in Jos, Sheikh Jingir died at the age of 70.
 The deceased, who died on Thursday at his Anguwan Rimi residence in Jos after a prolonged illness, is survived by two wives and over 40 children.
 Hon. Ashir said, “Innalillahi Wa’inna Illaihi Rajiun, I confirm to you the death of Sheikh Saeed Hassan Jingir, who died today, Thursday, at his residence. Sheikh Hassan Jingir had been battling ailments for some time, and today, Allah has terminated the ailment.”
 Hon. Ashir described the demise of Sheikh Jingir as a great loss to the JIBWIS family and the Islamic community at large.
 Our correspondent reports that the burial of the Islamic cleric was attended by a massive crowd of people from within and outside the state.
