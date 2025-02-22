Project to reduce production cost launched in Kano

Tourba International, a nature-based solutions project developer, has launched a project that will assist Nigerian farmers to increase yield, as well as attain reduction in their cost of production.

The initiative focuses on the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices, with an emphasis on minimum tillage, intercropping systems, agro-forestry and others.

Addressing participants during a one-day stakeholders meeting in Kano, the head of operation of Tourba, Mr Boris Nagnet, revealed that the project was already launched in Nasarawa and Niger states respectively.

He added that considering the economic importance of Kano State, the project developer feels it is also important to launch the scheme there, starting with six local government areas, with the hope of expanding it to the 44 local government areas in the state.

He explained that the project had so far reached out to 15,000 smallholder farmers, adding that the project is aiming at one million hectares in Nigeria with the hope of changing the lives of millions Nigerians, as well as providing support by covering all initial costs, including soil testing and certification, thereby making it easier for farmers to participate.

“We are aiming at engaging millions of farmers across one million hectares of Nigeria arable land to boost their agricultural yield while integrating them into the global carbon market. The impact extends beyond sustainability as it provides financial incentives as the project provides support along the value chain for farmers while improving soil health and increasing crop productivity,” he said.

Explaining the new initiative of carbon credit system, Tourba country manager, Mr Opeoluwa Filani stated that farmers could earn carbon credits by adopting sustainable farming practices that increase carbon sequestration in soil and biomass, adding that Tourba quantifies and certifies the carbon captured and will sell the credits on global markets, and ensures that a majority of the proceeds go back to participating farmers.

In his address, Dr Dahir Muhammad Hashim of Environment and Climate Change in Kano, welcomed the initiative and assured that all the necessary support would be given to the project.

He advised for adherence to the dictates of inclusiveness for the project to get across to all farmers in the state.