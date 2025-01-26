Professor shot dead at Delta residence

Emeka Chukwuma, a Professor at Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, was reportedly killed by gunmen at the weekend.

The deceased, 56, was allegedly gunned down when his assailants stormed his hometown in Umueji, Asaba.

He was said to have returned to the residence for his routine weekend visit.

SPONSOR AD

Sources said the late academic was attacked in his place at St. Bridges area of Umueji quarter, in Asaba, on Friday night.

Tariff increase must reflect in service delivery, FCCPC tells Telcos

Delta senator set to quit PDP for APC

Following the incident, residents have called on security agencies to step up action against the activities of criminals that have terrorised and murdered many residents in Asaba and other major towns in the oil-rich state.

SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, who confirmed the killing, said the police had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the perpetrators.

“The matter has been reported and we are looking into the incident with a view to arrest and bring those involved to justice”, he said.