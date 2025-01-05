Professor Gwarzo Celebrates Governor Yusuf on 62nd Birthday

The President of MAAUN Group of Universities, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has congratulated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, describing him as a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people.

In a statement he signed, Professor Gwarzo said, “All gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives in good health to witness this auspicious anniversary on your birthday.

“The modest achievements you recorded so far in the areas of education, health, and infrastructure indicate your passion and commitment to the development of Kano State.

“Your tireless efforts to serve the people of Kano have remained exemplary to other governors and will serve as a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten. Kano is indeed fortunate to have you as a governor ,” He said

Professor Gwarzo who is the founder of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, Niger, Franco-British International University Kaduna and Canadian University of Nigeria, Abuja, prayed to Almighty Allah to guide the governor in the discharge of his responsibilities and to grant him many more years in good health and service to humanity.