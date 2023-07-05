Professionals reflect on World PR day ahead of global event

World PR Day, an annual event that brings together professionals, thought leaders, experts and undergraduates from around the world, marked its second successful celebration in…

World PR Day, an annual event that brings together professionals, thought leaders, experts and undergraduates from around the world, marked its second successful celebration in July 2022.

The event, which aims to recognise and celebrate the field of public relations and communications while fostering a unified global agenda to enhance understanding and utilisation of PR, will this July be held for the third year in a row.

In addition to the festivities, the 2022 edition of World PR Day showcased a global agenda designed to explore the noble aspects of the profession, address misconceptions and motivate PR practitioners to fulfil their duty of facilitating responsible communication, advancing organisational goals and making positive contributions to society and the environment.

Ayeni Adekunle, Founder and Convener of World PR Day, emphasised the strategic significance of PR, stating, “PR plays a crucial role in building relationships, achieving business objectives, and preventing crises that could jeopardise companies or even lead nations to war. It shapes public opinion and creates a world where communication is intentional, credible, positive, powerful, and has a developmental influence.”

The resounding success of World PR Day 2022 was acknowledged in the Public Education category at the esteemed 2023 SABRE Awards organised by PRovoke Media.

Anticipating wider participation, this year’s theme, “Harnessing the Power of Public Relations,” the World PR Day, set to be celebrated on July 16th will explore through an array of physical events, increased involvement from PR agencies, internship opportunities for undergraduates, and exclusive discounts on select PR courses, among other exciting activities.

According to Convener, Ayeni Adekunle, the committee will be looking to incorporate even more global practitioners and associations worldwide and drive conversations that improve a clear understanding of public relations.

