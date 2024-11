The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, Prof. Umaru Pate, has lost his mother, Hajia Zainab Pate.

Hajia Zainab died in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Wednesday. She was aged 80.

She is survived by three children, including Prof. Umar Pate, Amina and Hamza.

The funeral prayer is scheduled for this evening.