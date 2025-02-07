Procurement system must reduce leakages – NCAA DG

The Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, yesterday called for transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the procurement process, saying this would boost national revenue.

He stated that civil aviation fully aligns with procurement principles that promote efficiency, prevent financial mismanagement, and ensure compliance with national policies.

He spoke at a symposium on procurement processes in line with the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) guidelines and international best practices organised by the NCAA’s Directorate of Corporate Services with the theme: ‘Procurement Process for Optimum Organisational Performance’.

Najomo, represented by the Director of Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr Godwin Balang, said to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and minister’s 5-Point Agenda, “we must embrace a procurement system that: reduces financial leakages by enforcing strict compliance with due process; encourages competition and fair bidding to attract credible investors; ensures cost-effective contracts that maximise public funds for aviation development and strengthens public-private partnerships to drive efficiency and boost revenue generation.

“By integrating these best practices, we will improve efficiency, reduce corruption risks, and maximise the impact of every procurement decision on the aviation sector’s growth,” he said.

The DG urged all stakeholders in the aviation sector to work collectively towards a procurement framework that serves as a catalyst for growth, innovation, and national development.

Director of Corporate Services, Dr (Mrs) Rebecca E. Aghadinazu, explained that the programme was designed to “improve the efficiency and transparency of our procurement process.”

“Also, it aims at tackling specific structural and capacity challenges of our procurement process while ensuring proper implementation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007,” she added.