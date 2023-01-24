Proceed on retirement, PSC tells IGP, other retiring officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered all police officers who are due for retirement to proceed immediately without further delay, saying “there is an…

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has ordered all police officers who are due for retirement to proceed immediately without further delay, saying “there is an institutional succession plan in the Nigeria Police”.

The commission through its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, on Tuesday maintained that there can never be any leadership vacuum in the force if anybody retires.

It insisted that it is the statutory government executive body with the constitutional mandate to recruit, promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding offices in the force, except the Inspector General of Police.

Police kill 3 kidnappers in gun duel in Kwara

Buhari appoints ex-IGP Arase Police Service Commission Chairman

Ani told reporters that the decision was taken after an emergency meeting held by the management of the commission with a view to resolving current brouhaha on tenure elongation for the IGP Usman Baba.

“The commission took a decision that it will not extend the tenures of the retiring senior Police Officers,” Ani said.

The commission had in a statement on Monday denied endorsing the tenure elongation of the IGP, who attains the retirement age of 60 years in March, 2023.

It promised to abide by the law of the land and would not at any time support or encourage any attempt to subvert it.