Probing my father’s govt should be done with clear intention –El-Rufai’s son

House of Representatives Member representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, Bello El-Rufa’i, has said probing the past administration in Kaduna State led by his father, Nasir El-Rufa’i, is not a bad idea.

He, however, cautioned that the probe should done with clear intention.

Bello stated this while reacting to the ongoing political rift between his father and Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani.

The lawmaker, who expressed displeasure over the discord between the two key political figures, however, said he was not in the position to intervene and reconcile them.

El-Rufa’i has been at loggerheads with his successor, who was hitherto considered as his political mentee.

Speaking when he featured on BBC Hausa’s Mahangar Zamani, Bello El-Rufa’i said he was not happy seeing the two at odds, particularly given the placed they held in his life.

He said, “It is unsettling. I wouldn’t love to see my enemies picking a fight with each other. I love peace.”

Bello, who attributed the fallout to inevitable vicissitudes of life, noted, “marriages sometimes break, friends can cut ties. But it is important to maintain and preserve the ties, no matter what.”

While claiming that he was not aware of what led to the fallout, Bello doubted if the duo harboured any grudges against each other.

“None of them told me anything about the rift. I only got to understand that things are no longer as before,” he said, adding that the issue was only being overly exaggerated.

“People want the issue to look like that of Dramendra and Amitabh Bachchan (in one Indian movie). Some are even calling me to coax out information on what is happening,” he added.

On investigations which governor Sani’s government launched on El-Rufa’i’s administration, Bello said, “It is not a bad thing to investigate. But it should be done with clear intention and not to humiliate anyone or because someone has offended you. But if you are doing it for selfish reasons, Allah will judge. Allah will forgive your frailties but will not overlook the harm you inflict on someone.”

Asked if he could reconcile the two, Bello said, “It is not my job. Mine is to focus on delivering on my mandate to the good people of Kaduna north. I love peace and fidelity. But for me, if I were to join issues with anyone, I’d rather approach it not publicly.

“For me, politically speaking, Mallam Nasiru has no equal. He is only concentrating on his work. He’s a father. He’s my father.

“It is still surprising that some people are waiting for me to say something about Governor Uba Sani.”