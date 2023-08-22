Probing me would be contempt of court, Suspended Adamawa REC tells NBA

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, has petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) over plans to investigate him.…

The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, has petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) over plans to investigate him.

Ari said NBA’s move to refer him to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for disciplinary would be sub judice of the pending court matters as well as amount to double jeopardy.

Ari argued that the subject matter of his actions is pending before the Adamawa State High Court in Charge No. HC/ADSY/15/2023, which was filed on July 5, 2023.

Ari expressed optimism that the alleged plans to refer him to the LPDC will remain only an allegation, adding that the “Nigeria Bar Association, has been in the forefront of advising against comments or taking steps on matters pending before courts of law in the overall interest of justice”.

“It is in the light of the above, especially the pending cases and criminal charge on the same subject matter, that I request that you stay any action regarding the subject matter of my duties as Resident Electoral Commissioner during the Adamawa Gubernatorial Elections and to refrain from referring the matter to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, as to do otherwise would violate sections 144, 145 and 149 of the Electoral Act; Section 36 of the Constitution and; will grossly undermine the proceedings in the various courts.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...