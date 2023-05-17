Probe: You’re entitled to your opinion, Buhari’s cabinet replies Matawalle

The Federal Government has said Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State is exercising his freedom of expression by saying that the Economic and Financial Crimes…

The Federal Government has said Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State is exercising his freedom of expression by saying that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should extend its investigation to the presidency and the outgoing ministers.

Governor Matawalle had dared the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, to go after President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet members and stop castigating governors and beam its searchlight on the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Go after Buhari’s cabinet members, Matawalle dares EFCC

‘He must give full account to Tinubu’, Matawalle rejects Emefiele’s ‘study leave’

He urged the EFCC boss to ensure the commission’s investigation must be wholistic and not selective.

He said, “The investigation must be wholistic and not selective. It is in this respect that the recent invitations and pronouncement by the EFCC Chair is imbalance, incomplete, hypocritical and unnecessarily skewed.

“I demand that the EFCC chair extend similar invitations to officers of the Presidency and members of the Federal Executive Council, which is the highest tier of government in the country.”

But the Federal Government in its reaction through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the governor expressed his personal opinion.

Asked to respond to the comment, he said, “The governor has the right to make suggestions, that is his own opinion.”