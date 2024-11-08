Probe: I’m not afraid, Obaseki tells EFCC

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says he has received information of being arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) next week when his tenure elapses.

The Governor, however said he is not afraid of any arrest and investigation of his administration over “silly petitions” which have been written against him by “cruel and wicked” people for vendetta in order to hurt him.

According to THISDAY, Obaseki spoke in Abuja on Thursday, during the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session.

SPONSOR AD

Obaseki, who has served as Edo governor since 2016, said he would spend his time in EFCC custody doing some research.

He said he has left a legacy in the state

The governor said: “I hear that the EFCC will pick me next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research.

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects. I believe in Edo State. One of the things that will last for a very long time to come is the fact that we were able to focus on Edo people and the things that matter to them, reform and implement those things.

“Why should I have fears? I just focused on what I believe in and today, you can see what has been achieved. What happens after that is not up to me. They can continue with their political witch hunt and do all they can to hurt me, that’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid, I’m not worried. They have written all sorts of silly petitions against me and that’s part of the challenge. In fact, I can even hand myself over, and if they call me, I don’t have anything to hide.

“You know how this country is, it is all about bitterness, it is all about vendetta, wickedness and people who have opposed to me in Edo State are cruel, very wicked people, very jealous and envious and this is because they cannot show as much as the achievements we have made in the past eight years.

“But what is important is us to focus on our people in order to make Nigeria better because the suffering is too much. We have the advantage and privilege to make things happen. So, we should focus on issues and not on vendetta.

“Reforming the bureaucracy is a priority, we focused on the people and the civil servants.”