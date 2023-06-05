Probe Ganduje, PRP candidates urge Abba Gida-Gida

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Candidates Forum has asked the newly sworn in Governor of Kano State, Kabiru Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, to…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Candidates Forum has asked the newly sworn in Governor of Kano State, Kabiru Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, to probe the immediate past administration of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

A communiqué at the end of their meeting in Kano signed by 15 candidates indicated that Ganduje’s administration should be probed to ascertain how the state’s resources were spent and whether there was a breach of public trust or any case of abuse of office.

They said the new government should also ensure that any good work done by past administrations was appreciated and built on for continuity in the interest of the state’s socio-economic development.

They also called on the state government under the leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to put collective interest of the state above individual, fraternal or parochial sentiments.

The communiqué reads in part: The 2023 Kano PRP Candidates Forum is using this memorable occasion to congratulate the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on his swearing in as the new Governor of Kano State and all other candidates who won election in various political parties.

The PRP candidates are equally demanding the new government to look back to see what was done right and what went wrong, how the state resources were spent, any act of fraud, breach of public trust or any identified case of abuse of office should be probed.

“We are urging the new government to come up with policies and programmes that will enhance agriculture, commerce and industries for job creation and poverty eradication.”

The forum added that it would continue to use appropriate democratic channels, including constructive criticism, to challenge any policy.

