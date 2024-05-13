Pro-Fubara lawmakers screen commissioner nominee

The Victor Oko-Jumbo-led Rivers State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dagogo Iboroma, as commissioner-designate. The screening and…

The screening and confirmation took place at the Press Unit of the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

His confirmation comes more than two weeks after the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheaus Adangor, resigned.

Victor Oko-Jumbo had on Sunday invited Danagogo Iboroma for screening and confirmation as a member of the state executive.

Iboroma, SAN, is likely going to replace Adangor, SAN, who resigned after he was redeployed.

He had rejected his deployment to the State Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The nominee’s invitation was contained in a letter signed by the factional Clerk, Dr. G.M. Gillis-West, who asked Iboroma to appear before the House by 10am on Monday.

The factional Clerk directed Iboroma, SAN to appear at the Hallowed Chamber, Rivers State House of Assembly, Auditorium, Admin Block, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.