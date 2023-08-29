Private sector encouraged by Tinubu’s bold decisions — Elumelu

The chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp PLC, Tony Elumelu, has stated that the bold steps taken by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has ‘encouraged…

The chairman of HEIRS Holdings and Transcorp PLC, Tony Elumelu, has stated that the bold steps taken by the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has ‘encouraged the private sector’.

Elumelu, delivered the private sector’s message while speaking with journalists after a private meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In his chat with journalists, Elumelu acknowledged that the president had made good decisions in the interest of the country, saying the private sector had been encouraged by the steps taken so far.

According to him, all the policies made by Tinubu so far had been in the interest of all Nigerians, especially women and the youth, saying that in the long run, Nigeria will benefit from it all, imploring citizens to be patient with the President.

JUST IN: Tinubu appoints new NDDC board

PHOTOS: Tinubu hosts KWAM1 at Aso Rock

He said: “The private sector is encouraged by the bold decisions President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken and we hope that in the fullness of time, Nigerians will benefit from it because it’s all about the Nigerian people, it’s all about our youths, it’s all about making sure our women are involved and empowered.

“It’s all about making sure our youths get jobs and I think Mr. President has this at the back of his mind and I believe, as a private sector person, that the actions and the decisions the President is taking now will help our people in the long run.”

He appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the President and the ongoing process saying, “a bit of patience, you know Rome was not built in a day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...