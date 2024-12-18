✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
City News

Prioritize road infrastructure in grassroots, foundation urges Wike

every nigerian wants to take pictures with me wike nyesom

The Nikki Udezue Foundation has urged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prioritize road infrastructure development in local communities around the FCT in order to make life meaningful to the people living in the rural communities.

The founder of the Foundation, Nkiro Udezue, made the call during the commissioning of the Solar-Powered Borehole project in Kaida Tsoho community in Gwagwalada Area Council on Tuesday.

The borehole was provided by Nikki Udezue Foundation in partnership with Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

SPONSOR AD

She, however, commended the minister on the achievements recorded so far in the nation’s capital.

She said the project tagged “Water for Life” in Kaida Tsoho community, is a significant milestone in the fight for clean water access in the underserved area.

Project Manager, Nchewi Francis Atu, detailing the technical aspects of the borehole, said it was drilled to a depth of 130 meters and powered by solar panels due to the community’s lack of electricity.

Youth leader of the community, Idris Suleiman appealed for better road infrastructure, which hampers access to healthcare and other essentials.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories