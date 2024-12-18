Prioritize road infrastructure in grassroots, foundation urges Wike

The Nikki Udezue Foundation has urged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to prioritize road infrastructure development in local communities around the FCT in order to make life meaningful to the people living in the rural communities.

The founder of the Foundation, Nkiro Udezue, made the call during the commissioning of the Solar-Powered Borehole project in Kaida Tsoho community in Gwagwalada Area Council on Tuesday.

The borehole was provided by Nikki Udezue Foundation in partnership with Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.

She, however, commended the minister on the achievements recorded so far in the nation’s capital.

She said the project tagged “Water for Life” in Kaida Tsoho community, is a significant milestone in the fight for clean water access in the underserved area.

Project Manager, Nchewi Francis Atu, detailing the technical aspects of the borehole, said it was drilled to a depth of 130 meters and powered by solar panels due to the community’s lack of electricity.

Youth leader of the community, Idris Suleiman appealed for better road infrastructure, which hampers access to healthcare and other essentials.