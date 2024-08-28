Prince shot dead in Lagos

The police in Lagos State have disclosed the killing of Demola Akinloye (50), the son of a traditional ruler in the Lekki area, by gunmen.…

It was learnt that the incident had caused tension in the area, leading to some residents deserting their homes. The state’s police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Tuesday, said it happened on Sunday around 12pm on Chevron Drive near Bourdillon Court Estate while the victim was driving his Toyota Corolla.

He said, “The scene has been visited, one expended cartridge was recovered, while the corpse has been moved to a morgue for autopsy.

“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID, Panti-Yaba.” (NAN)