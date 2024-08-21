Prince Harry unhappy in America – Report

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is reportedly feeling isolated and struggling to cope with his decision to step back from royal duties. According to…

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is reportedly feeling isolated and struggling to cope with his decision to step back from royal duties.

According to The UK Sunday Times, the claim was made by “one of Harry’s oldest friends” who said he’s among the few to get “the odd WhatsApp from him.”

The unnamed pal spoke to the publication ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday in September.

He was quoted as saying: “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here (in Britain) desperately and wants to be admired more.

“Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with (his older brother) William and Kate.

“He has ended up isolated from his family and most of his old mates, he used to love a night out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends. Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he’d really suit the Californian lifestyle? No.”

According to BBC, Harry met Meghan in 2016 and they got married in 2018.

In January 2020, they stepped down as senior royals of Britain.

Angry about media intrusion, they were frustrated that Buckingham Palace stopped them developing their “SussexRoyal” brand.

The couple kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, but are no longer addressed as his or her royal highness (HRH). Harry also gave up his military titles.

When Harry’s father Charles became King, the couple’s two children became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan moved to California in June 2020, saying they wanted space to raise Archie. Lilibet was born there in 2021.

The couple no longer has an official UK residence.