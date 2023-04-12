Prince Harry To Attend King Charles III’s Coronation Without Wife, Kids

The royal guest list for King Charles III’s upcoming coronation will include Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex is set to attend his father’s ceremony…

The Duke of Sussex is set to attend his father’s ceremony on May 6, while Meghan Markle will not make the trip overseas, a rep for the couple told E! News on April 12.

According to the statement, the Duchess of Sussex will be staying in California with kids — Archie Harrison, 3 years, and Lilibet Diana, 22 months.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed Harry’s attendance to the coronation, which falls on Archie’s 4th birthday.

This update comes one month after a rep for Harry and Meghan confirmed that they had received “email correspondence” from the king’s office about the coronation.

At the time, the couple’s spokesperson told the Associated Press, “An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” However, they have now come to a decision that just Harry will join his family at the coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey.

During the service, which will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Charles will be formally crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla. “The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future,” the Palace previously said, “while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

On April 4, more details were announced about the royal ceremony, including the role Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, Prince George, will play in the coronation.

The 9-year-old will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession and carry the robes inside Westminster Abbey. Joining George in this duty will be Camilla’s grandchildren, Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, along with her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

The royal family has also made sure that the late Queen Elizabeth II’s spirit is felt during the coronation proceedings, even featuring the lily of the valley — a favourite flower of the monarch — on the invitations.