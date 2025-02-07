Primary school pupil arrested for threatening school mates with gun

A 13- year- old pupil, one Samuel Sunday of St. Paul Primary School, Ikot Ibiok in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, has been arrested for threatening his school mates with a gun.

It was learnt that Samuel carried his father’s gun to school and used it to threaten other pupils before he was arrested by the police.

Speaking on Thursday in Uyo, during a press briefing, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Timfon John, who spoke on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, said police interrogation revealed that the boy had been in possession of the gun since November 2024 which he retrieved from a wardrobe in his father’s bedroom.

SPONSOR AD

He said, “On 30/01/2025 at about 0800 hrs based on credible information at the command’s disposal, that on 28/01/2025, one Samuel Sunday “m” of Ikot Ibiok village in Eket LGA, a 13-year-old pupil of St. Paul primary school Ikot Ibiok in Eket LGA was going about armed in the school and threatening to fire at his fellow pupils.

“The operatives of the command immediately swung into action, arrested the suspect and recovered a locally made pistol.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed that he has been with the said gun since November 2024, that he got the gun from a wardrobe in his father’s bedroom. The father was later arrested. Investigation is still ongoing,” the PRO stated.