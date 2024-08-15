Prices of tomatoes crash in Kano as onions spike

The price of onion has seen a significant increase in Kano State while tomato prices have dropped, Daily Trust reports. Vendors at Yankaba Market confirmed…

The price of onion has seen a significant increase in Kano State while tomato prices have dropped, Daily Trust reports.

Vendors at Yankaba Market confirmed the rise with a bowl of onions previously sold at N6,000 now going for N10,00.

A resident who simply identified as Saifullah, said the prices vary depending on the location and quality of the produce, stating tomatoes that used to be sold for N3,200 and N3,500 have been reduced to N2,500 and N2,000 in some places.

A different vendor Mallam Abubakar Usman narrated that the price increase is not just limited to loose onions but a pack of onions going for N70,000.

He further explained that the prices of tomatoes and onions do not move in tandem.

“The prices don’t increase at the same time, and they don’t decrease at the same time. It is a unique phenomenon, and if you look at the history, you’ll find that there’s no instance where tomato and onion prices increased or decreased simultaneously.”

He attributed this to the different seasonal demands for each produce as both tomatoes and onions are in high demand during the rainy season.

Daily Trust reports that the price fluctuations have also led to some interesting market dynamics with onion sellers struggling to sell their wares, while tomato sellers are having a booming sale.

According to some vendors, the increase in onion crop is due to the product severely affected by the recent rains, leading to a shortage in supply and a subsequent increase in prices.

On the other hand, the tomato crop has been bountiful, leading to a surplus in supply and a subsequent decrease in prices.