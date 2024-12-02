Prices ‘ll be slashed with Port Harcourt refinery coming onboard — PETROAN

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association, (PETROAN,) says it is partnering with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to further slash the price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) from the Portharcourt refinery to N1, 030 per litre in the coming days.

The National President of PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, disclosed this in his remarks at a strategic meeting over the weekend in Abuja.

According to him, the role of PETROAN is to ensure that Nigerians get quality petroleum products at cheaper prices nationwide.

“One of the good news that has come out in the last few days is that PETROAN was able to make its own case to ensure that a petroleum product is received at a cheaper price.

“Today, NNPCL has reduced their price to 1,030 Naira, and we are still hoping and pushing that it will still come down low. Our energy security is very critical, and that is why PETROAN as an organisation has consistently pushed for the in-country refining capacity to be enhanced and that is why we are at the forefront of those who are advocating for the naira for crude oil to boost domestic refining,” he stated.