Prices drop as more new yam enters markets

The price of yams has decreased as new harvests have started entering the markets, Daily Trust can confirm.

The new harvest offers buyers less-priced options, even though the few remaining old yams are still pricey.

Mrs Theresa Bala, who sells yams, told the Daily Trust in Jos, that prices have significantly dropped for the new yam, adding that five tubers are now sold at between N5000 and N8000 depending on size.

The same number of tubers of the old yams is sold above N20,000.

However, the smaller tubers cost even lower – between N2000 and N3,500.

Mrs Bala, who supplies yams from Kachia in Kaduna State to Farin Gada market in Jos, Plateau State, said more supply from the state will continue until harvests from Shendam begin to arrive at the markets.

She said the cost of the products is largely influenced by the cost of transportation.

In Akwanga, Nasarawa State, more new yams are now available in the market providing cheaper opportunities for consumers.

With N6,000, an individual can get up to four tubers depending however on size.

Alice Ishaya, a seller at the Akwanga main market, said prices are no more exorbitant as a few months ago, adding that the newly harvested produce is affordable.