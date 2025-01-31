Price Is Right Nigeria rewards contestants with cash, others

Genesis Studios, in partnership with Smartcash by Airtel, successfully organized the second prize redemption event for The Price Is Right, where winners from various segments of the game show gathered to claim their well-earned rewards.

Hosted by the ever-radiant Chioma BBB, the event brought together winners, partners, and key stakeholders.

Attendees witnessed the fulfillment of The Price Is Right’s promise, as prizes ranging from electronics and utensils to smart devices and cash rewards were handed over to deserving contestants.

The Managing Director of Genesis Studios and Executive Producer of The Price Is Right, Olatubosun David Olaegbe, said the history of the game show originated from the United States and that was what gave birth to the game show in Nigeria.

“We are content creators, I mean, we know Genesis Studio is a production company. We’ve done drama and all that kind of production over the years. So we’re just looking at it that what new thing can we bring to Nigeria’s content market?

And we saw the prices right, from the US, originated from US. The show had been running since 1956 and it is the longest running game show on TV, even older than the ones you know. So, we started the process, and, we got the franchise. And that’s how we’re able to bring it to Nigeria.”

Following this, a goodwill message was presented by Olusolafunmi Sandey, GTM Trade Manager of Smartcash by Airtel, who expressed appreciation to all contestants for their participation. He affirmed Smartcash’s commitment to fostering more rewarding experiences in the future.

Representing the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Femi Oshinlaja, the Senior Brand Manager of Airtel Nigeria, Oladayo Oyetayo reiterated Airtel’s dedication to creating moments of joy and triumph not only for its customers but for Nigerians as a whole.