Preventing sexual harassment in Nigerian higher institutions

Sexual harassment in tertiary institutions in Nigeria has become a significant societal concern, affecting students’ well-being and educational progress. It is a pervasive issue that undermines the quality of education and the moral fabric of these institutions. Addressing this challenge requires a multifaceted approach involving policy reform, education, and collective action by all stakeholders. Below are practical steps that can be implemented to eradicate sexual harassment in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

One of the first steps to tackling sexual harassment is the implementation and strict enforcement of comprehensive anti-harassment policies in all tertiary institutions. These policies should clearly define what constitutes sexual harassment, outline disciplinary measures for offenders, and provide mechanisms for reporting and addressing complaints. Universities and colleges must ensure that these policies are widely publicized, accessible, and enforced without favoritism or bias.

Students often hesitate to report harassment due to fear of victimization or lack of trust in institutional processes. To address this, tertiary institutions must establish independent and confidential complaint mechanisms. A dedicated body, free from internal politics, should handle investigations and offer protection to victims. Anonymous reporting channels and hotlines can also encourage students to come forward without fear of retribution.

Awareness and education are key to preventing harassment. Regular workshops, seminars, and orientation programmes should be organised to educate students and staff about sexual harassment, its consequences, and their rights. These programmes should emphasise respect, consent, and professionalism while providing practical steps for preventing and addressing inappropriate behavior.

Accountability is essential in curbing sexual harassment. Institutions must ensure that all allegations are thoroughly investigated and that perpetrators, regardless of their rank or influence, face appropriate consequences. Transparency in handling cases and publicizing actions taken against offenders will serve as a deterrent to potential harassers and build trust in the system.

Empowered advocacy groups within institutions can play a critical role in combating sexual harassment. Student unions, women’s rights groups, and other organisations can help raise awareness, support victims, and advocate for stronger policies. Collaborative campaigns involving students, staff, and external organizations can amplify the message and foster a zero-tolerance culture.

Victims of sexual harassment often face psychological and emotional trauma, which can affect their academic and personal lives. Institutions should provide counseling and support services to help victims recover. Accessible mental health services, legal aid, and peer support groups are vital resources that can empower victims to speak out and pursue justice.

Technology can be a powerful tool in combating sexual harassment. Institutions should adopt digital platforms that allow students to report harassment incidents confidentially. Additionally, surveillance systems and digital monitoring tools can help deter harassment in campus spaces. Online training modules can also be developed to educate students and staff on preventing and addressing harassment.

Collaboration with government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can enhance efforts to eliminate sexual harassment. The government must enforce existing laws such as the Sexual Harassment Prohibition Act and ensure strict compliance by tertiary institutions. NGOs can provide additional support through advocacy, training, and resources for victims.

Students themselves must play a role in eradicating harassment by holding their peers accountable. Peer-led initiatives, such as anti-harassment clubs and student watchdog groups, can create a supportive environment that discourages inappropriate behavior. Encouraging bystanders to speak up and intervene when they witness harassment is also critical.

Lastly, institutions must regularly evaluate their anti-harassment policies and practices to ensure their effectiveness. Feedback from students, staff, and external experts can help identify gaps and improve strategies. A commitment to continuous improvement is essential in maintaining a safe and harassment-free environment.

Stopping sexual harassment in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions requires a collective effort from administrators, staff, students, and policymakers. By enforcing strict policies, providing education and support, and promoting a culture of accountability, institutions can create a safe and conducive learning environment for all. It is only through sustained commitment and action that this societal menace can be eradicated, allowing students to focus on their academic pursuits without fear or intimidation.

Abubakar Muhammad Harun, a student of Mass Communication Department Borno State University, wrote from Borno