Prevail on ministers to deliver on ‘Renewed Hope’ covenant, Tinubu urged

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to prevail on the newly sworn in ministers to deliver on his “Renewed Hope” covenant with Nigerians in the interest of socio-economic well-being of the masses.

Tribal leaders under the aegis of The Natives led by Olalekan Smart Edwards made the call during a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

Edwards said the ministers should be made to create a paradigm shift in the country by working assiduously to nip in the bud the various challenges bedevilling the country including taking Nigerians out of poverty, insecurity, creating jobs among others.

He said, “We call upon you (Tinubu) to be constantly aware of the ‘Renewed Hope Covenant’ with the people. Hon. Ministers, come alive, wake up and rise up. You are 45 of the best amongst us, do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively and individually, we won’t tolerate failure.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has played his part; he has both the mandatory role to supervise and be responsible for successes and failures. Our nation deserves better than the past. Nigeria must be greater, you have been burdened with the tasks to lead us to our destination, we will follow, lead us well.

“Hon. Ministers, we call on you to be on your toes, fold your sleeves, the task is enormous, you all have the pedigree to surmount them. This is our clear chance to restore the image, the glory and economy of our nation.

“We call on you to be patriots, do not discriminate; unite the country and deliver dividends, make our nation attractive again, restore our dignity and human pride.”

