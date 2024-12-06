The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, to address concerns raised by a recent publication issued by Mr. Oluwaseun Benjamin Faleye and Mrs. Ayomikun Oluwaseun Aluko, leaders of the FUOYE chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

This was contained in a statement released by the Registrar and Secretary of the University, Mufutau A. Ibrahim.

The statement reads: “The Governing Council of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti at its 5™ Emergency

“Meeting held on Wednesday, 4″ December, 2024, considered the Report of the purported publication issued by Mr. Oluwaseun Benjamin Faleye and Mrs Ayomikun Oluwaseun Aluko (Chairman and Secretary of FUOYE SSANU respectively).

“Council was embarrassed by the fact that SSANU Leadership did not exhaust the internal formal mechanisms of the University, especially the Council, in reporting the alleged infractions contained in their Press Release before its copious engagement of the media, an act capable of de-marketing the highly recognised institution.

“The Governing Council deliberated on the issues and decided to set up an Investigative Committee to look into the matter. The Committee will commence their assignment immediately.

“The Governing Council wishes to implore all stakeholders to, therefore, remain calm while the matter is being resolved.”