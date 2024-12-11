Presidential Villa to host CEOs Network Gala

The CEOs Network Africa has announced a new date for its highly anticipated 6th Annual Gala and Dinner Night.

The event will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at the Banquet Hall, State House, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, is the Special Guest of Honour.

The event, which was initially scheduled for December 15, was rescheduled and would now be hosted by President Bola Tinubu, to ensure seamless execution, maintaining its reputation as a prestigious platform for celebrating African leadership, innovation, and creativity.

In a statement, Ayo Adeagbo, Chairman of the Awards Committee and Special Assistant to the President on Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, underscored the significance of the Gala.

He said, “For over five years, the CEOs Network Africa has delivered some of Nigeria’s most iconic gala events. This year, we are proud to host it at the Presidential Villa, a venue befitting its status as a platform to celebrate the best of Nigeria and Africa.

“The CEOs Network Gala represents more than just an evening of celebration; it is a reflection of the President’s belief in the transformative power of Nigeria’s youth and their potential to drive innovation and leadership across Africa.

Adeagbo added that the event aligned with President Tinubu’s vision for Nigerian youths and the creative economy, highlighting the administration’s plans to host a National Youth Conference in February 2024 as a testament to the President’s commitment to youth empowerment.