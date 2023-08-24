Presidential Tribunal: We have hope in judiciary – Ex-NBA President, Akpata

A governorship aspirant of Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata, has said the party still has hope in…

A governorship aspirant of Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, Olumide Osaigbovo Akpata, has said the party still has hope in the judiciary that justice would be served at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President said this in Benin, the state capital, during the rally for the local government election slated for September 2.

Akpata urged the local government candidates and the people not to entertain any fear but go and cast their votes and wait for the outcome of the results.

He said they have confidence that the right thing would be done during the local government election, as the people will not accept anything other than credible election.

Earlier, the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, charged members to replicate what they did in the presidential election in the state in the forthcoming local government elections so that the party’s candidates will emerge winners in their various local governments.

While commending governor, Godwin Obaseki for calling the the local government elections, charged him to allow the process to be free, fair and credible.

